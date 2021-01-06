Gwen Stefani Drops In A Teaser Of Her Upcoming Music Album On The Tonight Show

Gwen Stefani is a well-known singer, songwriter, producer, actor as well as a fashion designer who was recently seen on the American talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, she talked about her new album as well as performed one of her latest singles. Read further ahead for the details and watch the video clip in which she dropped a teaser for her upcoming album.

As Gwen Stefani was recently a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed to one of her singles called “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” and then shared the news with the host that she is releasing her new album and this single wasn't just a tease but more of a teaser of what was to come for her this year. When the host asked about Gwen Stefani’s new album, she said that at first, she did not know if she would do an album but she had all these songs. She continued by saying that she thought that even the next week, she wanted to go back in and start writing again because she did not feel like she wasn’t quite done writing and thought that the writing process had been incredibly exciting. She then mentioned how she loved writing and how it was her favourite thing to do.

When she was asked about her new song, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, she revealed that it was her fiance Blake Shelton who made her release it as he thought it would be a huge hit. She even stated that since Blake Shelton had 27 no.1 radio hits and has also been on The Voice for twenty seasons picking songs and being around music, she trusted him when he shared his opinion about her song.

As Gwen Stefani’s albums and songs are a huge hit among her fans, let’s glance through some of the popular ones that she made in her career so far.

Also Read The Weeknd Sports Drastically Different Look In 'Save Your Tears' Leaving Netizens Stunned

Also Read EXO's Baekhyun Drops Music Video Of 'Get You Alone' From First Japanese Solo Mini Album

Gwen Stefani’s songs

Some of Gwen Stefani’s songs include Can’t Stop The Feeling, Don't Get It Twisted, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Let's Go Ride Horses, Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes Before You, U n Me (Together Alwayz), You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Go Ahead and Break My Heart, etc.

Also read Jimmy Fallon Enacts Harry Styles On 'The Tonight Show', Performs 'When Harry Met Phoebe'

Also Read Blake Shelton Faces Backlash For His Latest Single Titled 'Minimum Wage'; Know Why?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.