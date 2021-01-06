The Weeknd Sports Drastically Different Look In 'Save Your Tears' Leaving Netizens Stunned

Canadian singer The Weeknd has dropped his latest music video for the song Save Your Tears on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from his acclaimed album After Hours. In the video, the singer is seen sporting a drastically different look and netizens have been going all gaga over it. One can see The Weeknd in the music video with significant facial changes that make him almost unrecognizable. On seeing the video, fans went all out to comment on the singer’s looks.

In the video, viewers and netizens can notice that the cheekbones, jawline and lips of The Weeknd have all been made more noticeable and his nose made a bit crooked. The scars on his cheeks and the sides of his face are also quite noticeable. His look in the video looks quite convincing, however, the changes are just prosthetics. The entire look of the singer was done by Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, who also went on to explain on Instagram that the Weeknd’s entire look was simply "weird plastic surgery make up". Watch The Weeknd's save your tears video below.

However, as soon as the video was shared online, fans could not stop commenting on the singer’s look by asking questions, giving their views and much more. Some of the users went on to ask the singer about why would he make such a transformation, while some went on to ask him if he has gone under the knife. One of the users wrote, “Weekend looks like he had a bad bad lip Surgery”. While the other one wrote, “The Weeknd looks like the masked characters from ‘The Purge’”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the video

The four-minute-long video begins with the singer singing on stage for a masked crowd. Soon as the spotlight hits The Weeknd, he is seen sporting a drastically different look. The singer then gets off the stage and begins singing between the masked crowd. On hearing the song, fans cannot stop gushing over how wonderful the lyrics of the song is. In the video, The Weeknd is also seen donning a glitzy red jacket as he dances in the spooky ballroom.

