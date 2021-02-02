'It's On': Nick Jonas Shares Excitement About The Upcoming Season Of 'The Voice'

The Voice happens to be one of the most famous reality singing shows in the United States and several major artists in the past have been a part of the judging panel of this show. The news of the return of the show with its 20th season had its fans excited, and Nick Jonas along with other popular artists will be the judges in this season. Jonas has even posted on is Instagram about his return to the show along with the premiere date as well. Have a look at his Instagram post along with other details about the show.

After being out of the show previously, Nick Jonas has decided to return to the judging panel of The Voice. He has joined the panel which has other singing greats such as Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson as well as John Legend. Jonas has shared the poster of the show that features all the four artists, along with the premiere date of the show. The latest instalment of the show will air on March 1, which is barely a month away. He wrote in the caption of the post, “It's on @BlakeShelton @KellyClarkson @johnlegend ðŸ˜Ž See you March 1st!!”.

Fans spared no time in sending in their excited reactions in the comments section of the post. Many commented on the post, expressing how they can’t wait for the show to begin. Carson Daly will be returning as the host of the show in this season as well. It has also been revealed in Variety that each episode of the latest season will also give a focus on several aspects of public health in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That includes vaccines, medicines, safety measures and other important information that needs to be known by the masses.

Nick Jonas is a familiar face for the viewers of The Voice, having been a part of it previous seasons. The show has seen several artists who have played the role of judges in this show, including Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and more. Further details about the upcoming season of the show are awaited.

