Overwatch Winston Voice Actor: Who Is The Voice Behind The Genetically Engineered Gorilla?

Overwatch is one of the widely popular first-person shooter games from Blizzard Entertainment. The team-based multiplayer title has seen massive growth over the years and it continues to be one of the most played video games in its genre. Ever since its launch, Overwatch has received numerous praises for its compellingly dynamic action and colourful character design. While there are plenty of unique playable characters in the game, Winston has always been one of the most beloved and prominent heroes in the game. He is not only a super-charged monster that can easily take on snipers, but he is also highly intelligent and a technologically advanced ape. And while the character is mainly popular for his gorilla strength, he is also recognised for his impressive voice.

Who voices Winston in Overwatch?

Winston has been voiced by a renowned American voice actor named Crispin Freeman. The voice actor has voiced numerous anime characters over the years. Interestingly, he has also voiced Naruto's Itachi Uchiha, who was one of the supporting characters and an anti-villain in the franchise. Apart from this, he also gave voice to Zelgadis Greywords, who is another popular character from action RPG Slayers. Other notable roles include characters like Alucard in Hellsing, Kyon in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Shizuo Heiwajima in Durarara, Kirei Kotomine in Fate/Zero and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works.

The Winston voice actor is also recognised for other exciting projects as well. These include Wolverine and the X-Men, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Overwatch is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. For those unaware, Blizzard Entertainment is also working on an Overwatch sequel as it was announced at BlizzCon 2019. The gaming company has not offered any details around when we can expect the sequel to come out, it is likely that we will get to hear more about it at the upcoming BlizzCon keynote presentation which is set to take place on February 19.

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment