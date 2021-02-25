Blake Shelton & Other 'The Voice' Coaches Bring 80s Back With 'Together Forever' Cover

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend have joined the judge and coach panel of the upcoming 20th season of The Voice. But what left fans swooning was Nick Jonas’s return for this season after being replaced by Gwen Stefani for the previous one. Celebrating the same, the creators of the show released an intriguing promo that sees all the judges bringing the 80s back. The musical quarter Blake, Kelly, John and Nick released their own cover of the famous Rick Astley’s track ‘Together Forever’.

The promo video is set against the behind-the-scene backdrop of the musical reality TV show. Blake Shelton appears to be seated on a chair reminiscing about Nick Jonas’ last run as a coach of the show during the 18th season. With flashes of their adorable banter running in Blake’s mind, he gets an interesting idea of getting the 80s back. His imagination, showcases all the four coaches singing ‘Together Forever’, with their attire aptly twinning with the essence of the song.

While Blake Shelton has donned a loose suit, John Legends appears in a Michael-esque avatar. Kelly Clarkson’s nails her look in a sky-high shoulder pads ensemble alongside Nick who looks dapper in a casual acid-washed Canadian tuxedo. While the performance part of the video brings back the retro theme, at the same time brief videotape static and hypnotic graphics makes everyone travel back in time.

When Blake snaps out of his imagination, Jonas approaches to greet him. This leaves confused Shelton to glance down at the polaroid in his hand. Nick being puzzled by Shelton’s behaviour walks away after greeting him. Check out the new ‘Together Forever’ cover video below:

As soon as the promo of the show surfaced online, fans were left gaga over it. While some reminisced about Rick Astley’s day, many others applauded the coaches. Kelly’s dancing and Shelton’s smile also became the talk of the town. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

The 20th season of the American reality television series is all set to premiere on March 1, on NB. Shelton is the longest-tenured coach of the show. On the other hand, Kelly and Legend have joined the judging panel since season 14 and 16 respectively.

