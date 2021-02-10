David Dobrik Surprises Halsey With 'first-ever Gift' For Her Baby; Find Out What It Is!

David Dobrik, the YouTuber who is known for giving out expensive gifts to his friends, families and industry mates, reportedly gave Halsey's baby his or her first present since her pregnancy announcement. As one can hear on the January 9th episode of Views podcast, the Slovakian internet content creator made it known to the singer that the former bought a teddy bear from Tiffany & Co, that comes with a tag "Return To Tiffany" on it. The musician, later on, can be heard expressing her excitement regarding the same, asserting how cute the gift is. As of this writing, the price of the Teddy Bear in question, as per a report on E! Online, is approximately 420 US Dollars. The report in question also states that since the bear is out of stock, it is currently unavailable for purchase. The video of the same can be found below-

The Video:

Source: David Dobrik Vlogs YouTube

About Halsey's pregnancy:

The news of Halsey pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin was broken by the songstress herself through an Instagram Post. The picture, which can be found below, sees the musician flaunting her baby bump, while she herself is seen imitating the action of an individual looking in the far distance. The caption of the picture simply reads, "Surprise" and was accompanied by an emoji of a rainbow and a baby. More details regarding Halsey's baby will be revealed as and when the musician herself or her representatives reveal the same. The picture can be found below as well as on Halsey's Instagram handle.

The Post:

David Dobrik's Net Worth:

As per a report on HITC, David Dobrok's Net Worth is approximately $15 million. The amount translates to roughly 110 crores in Indian rupees. Occasionally, it has been observed that Dobrik showers his amassed wealth on the people who are close to him.

