Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Three Times The Singer Expressed Her Love For India

Selena Gomez has always proved her amazing singing prowess with her performances. The singer and songwriter has a huge fan base not only in the US but in India as well. The singer, too has, at times has expressed her love for India. Today, as the 'Who Says' singer celebrates her birthday, here we list down times when Selena Gomez expressed her interest in Indian artists and Indian culture-

Also read | Ranveer Singh Surpasses Selena Gomez On Giphy To Have More Than 1 Billion Views

3 times Selena Gomez showed her love for India

Come & Get it Song

Selena Gomez’s music video song ‘Come & Get it’ was released in the year 2013. This pop video song titled as ‘Come & Get it’ comprised of Indian music and also a few Hindi words. Through the singer’s beautiful voice and Indian music, Selena Gomez showed her love for India in this song. The pop song which is a part of her hit album, Stars Dance, also won the ‘MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video’.

A post in Saree

Selena Gomez’s love for India is evident in this post where she is donning a typical Indian saree. A few years back, the pop-singer has shared a selfie-pic wearing a red-coloured saree on her Instagram page. With the golden border, Selena's red-coloured saree look was perfectly complimented with a red bindi, bangles, and layered bead necklace. She looked the prettiest as she always does, and captioned the picture writing, “Sari, not sari”

When Selena Gomez wanted to collaborate with A. R. Rahman

The beautiful Selena Gomez is celebrating her birthday today, and on this day here is one of her wish that showed her love for India and its music. In an interaction with the media, Selena had revealed to the public that she desires to collaborate with A R Rahman for singing. She also expressed her wish to collaborate with him to sing for a Bollywood movie. Selena Gomez reportedly said in the interview that she likes A R Rahman’s work. And he is a global star today, hence she would love to be a part of his compositions. Adding to it, Selena said that it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie with him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.