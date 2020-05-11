Harbhajan Mann Share His Views On Music, Says It Can Endure Any Hardship

Harbhajan Mann is a popular singer, actor and film producer in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He started as an amateur singer in the year 1980, while his professional journey started in 1992. Harbhajan got his breakthrough in 1999 when his Oye Hoye album became a success across India and his Punjabi-pop style soon attracted audiences. The popular face of the Punjabi music industry has produced more than 15 albums and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, the Dil Todeya singer shared his views on music. Keep reading to know more.

'Music can endure any hardship': Harbhajan Mann

In an interview with a news agency, Harbhajan Mann shared his views on music and said that music can endure any hardship. He believed that there is hope as long as the sentiments present in the songs resonate with the audience. Talking about the global Coronavirus lockdown, the singer said that during these tough times, challenges and experiences, artistes have the time to take a step back and approach their artistry in new creative ways. Music is something that can endure any hardship and as long as audiences relate to the lyrics, there is always hope.

Mann feels that the period is "vital" for independent artists and people now have the time to listen to a variety of music. He further added that independent music and folk music can gain much more as new film music releases have been put on hold. Hence, it is important to look at the silver lining in such difficult circumstances. Apart from this, the actor has also joined hands with an online music series called 'Let's Folk Together' which supports folk music and its artists.

Harbhajan Mann dismisses rumours of being Coronavirus positive

Recently, there were reports of Harbhajan Mann being tested positive for Covid-19. For the last few days, a clip was going viral on Tik Tok stating that Mann has been tested positive for the infection. However, he has put all such reports to rest by going live on his Instagram handle. The singer urged his fans to not believe in such rumours and said that he was completely healthy and fit. The artist even revealed that he did not even have an account on Tik Tok and had no idea how the rumour began.

