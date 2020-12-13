Harrdy Sandhu Reveals The "most Romantic Thing He Ever Did" In His Life

Indian actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 83, had revealed many details about his love life and romance on the show LOVE BITES with RJ Sangy. Read on to know the answers when Harrdy was asked about the most romantic thing that he had ever done in his life.

Harrdy reveals the 'Most Romantic Thing' he had ever done in his life in a throwback video

In the interview, which was published on YouTube channel Filmy Mirchi, Harrdy Sandhu mentioned that the most romantic thing he ever did for someone was when he went on across countries just to surprise his partner in person, and he also revealed that his partner had no idea about this surprise. Harrdy also stated that he had the best date in 2004/2005 when he went on a date at a farm. When asked about his views on his 'Most romantic song', then he sang the title song from Aashiqui 2 as the answer to what he considers as his most romantic song. Harrdy Sandhu's songs have been hugely successful, starting from his song Soch from when he received his first recognition. Later, he gained fame with his songs like Joker, Naah, Kya Baat Hay, Dance Like, Yaar Superstar to name a few. Harrdy Sandhu's videos are known to be a fan favourite, as his music videos speedily cross millions of views with the recent ones being Dance Like, Kya Baat Hay and Titliaan.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs

Singer Harrdy Sandhu and actor Sargun Mehta had recently joined hands for the music video titled Titliaan. The MV was premiered by Desi Melodies and the song received 4.7 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Ace video director Arvindr Khaira who is known for conceptualizing brilliant concepts for many music videos including Soch, Mann Bharrya, Kya Baat Ay, Nikle Currant, Pachtaoge, Filhall, Tu Yaad Aya and Jinke Liye had contributed for the MV for Titliaan too.

Harrdy had also tried his stint in the film industry starting out as an actor in Punjabi films. Yaaran Da Katchup was his debut movie, where he featured alongside Jaswinder Bhalla, Varun Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Rana Ranbir in 2014. He then appeared in a Punjabi film titled Mera Mahi NRI, alongside Rameet Kaur, Gurpreet. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 83 in the role of Madan Lal. Apart from this, he has also made guest appearances in songs like Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahi from Tum Bin II, Little Little from Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Naah Goriye from Bala and Chandigarh Mein from Good Newwz.

