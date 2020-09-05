Harrdy Sandhu's Birthday: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Ace Singer

Hardevinder Singh Sandhu popularly known as Harrdy Sandhu made a debut as a singer with the song Tequilla Shot. From there on, he emerged as a leading singer and actor and created a huge fan base for himself. On the occasion of his birthday, let us look at some unknown facts about the actor.

Harrdy Sandhu was a cricket player for a decade

The IMDb suggests that he was born as Hardevinder Singh Sandhu. He was born on 6th September 1986. Harrdy Sandhu hails from Patiala, Punjab. Before his career as a singer and actor, Harrdy used to play cricket as a fast bowler for over a decade.

Harrdy took vocal training before releasing his debut song

As per the information on the same website, Harrdy took vocal training for eighteen months before releasing his first song. Harrdy’s first song was Tequila Shot which gained popularity soon after its release. The track released in the year 2012. Harrdy Sandhu’s other songs are Kudi Tu Pataka (2013) and Aashqui Te Loan (2013). Another popular song of Harrdy was Soch (2013).

Harrdy Sandhu's movies

According to IMDB, Harrdy Sandhu made his acting debut in the film Yaaran Da Ketchup which released in the year 2014. Yaaran Da Ketchup is a Punjabi film and is directed by Abhay Baiju Chabbra. It is an action-comedy film. Harrdy was also seen in the film Mera Mahi NRI that released in the year 2017. According to IMDB, the film 83 will be his debut into the Bollywood industry. 83 is an Indian sports drama film that stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khatter and Amrita Puri.

The film’s release has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to be released on 10th April 2020. However, presently the film is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2020.

Awards won by Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu won the Punjabi Music Awards for the Most Romantic Ballad of the Year for the song Soch in the year 2014. He also won the Punjabi Music Awards for the Most Popular Song of the Year as well as the Best Music Video for the same song. Harrdy has also been nominated for the PTC Punjabi Film Awards as the best male debut for Yaaran Da Ketchup.

