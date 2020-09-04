Who Is The Playback Singer Of Sudheer Babu & Nani's 'Baby Touch Me Now' Song? Read Details

Tollywood star Sudheer Babu's highly-anticipated action thriller titled V's release is just around the corner. Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, the makers of the Telugu film released two video songs from the Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial, titled Vasthunna Vachestunna and Baby Touch Me Now. However, the newly released Baby Touch Me Now song has been garnering heaps of praise by the masses on social media.

The Telugu song is composed by noted Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi, while its lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth. The upbeat dance number is sung by young playback singer Sharvi Yadav. However, not much is known about the newcomer, who has already sung a couple of songs for multiple hit Bollywood films and has also been a winner of an English singing reality TV show. Thus, read to find out more details about the Baby Touch Me Now playback singer Sharvi Yadav:

Everything you need to know about singer Sharvi Yadav

Sharvi Yadav is a 24-year-old singer who hails from Noida. In 2016, Yadav participated in the second season of Colors Infinity's English singing reality show, The Stage. She was not only one of the highly-loved contestants of the show, but the young singer also went on to become the winner of 'The Stage 2', judged by Vishal Dadlani, Monica Dogra, Ehsaan Noorani and Devraj Sanyal.

But, it was two years later when Sharvi Yadav got the opportunity to kickstart her career in Bollywood as a playback singer. In 2018, Yadav sang a song for one of the Veere Di Wedding songs. She was one of the many singers who sang the track 'Veere' from the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer.

Later, in 2019, the Veere singer collaborated with prolific Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan for a song titled Kuchh Hai Jo Badle Na, in the Hindi dub of Disney's blockbuster film Frozen 2. This year, Sharvi was roped in by the makers of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad to sing the soulful melody titled, Dancing in the Sun. While the music of the song was composed by Anurag Saikia, its lyrics were penned by Shakeel Azmi.

Watch the music video of 'Dancing in the Sun' below:

(Image credit: Still from Baby Touch Me Now song YouTube and Sharvi Yadav Instagram)

