Harry Styles' Songs That Can Be Used As Instagram Captions For Couples And Singles

Harry Styles released a new album on December 13, 2019. The songs in the album have received an immense response from fans. The lyrics of his latest album and previous album sets different moods for couples and people who are single. Apart from this, people often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post or stories. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Harry Styles' albums which you use as Instagram captions.

Harry Styles' lyrics which can be used as Instagram captions

For Couples

We'll be a fine line

We'll be alright

She's an angel

Only angel

She's an angel

My only angel

We're not who we used to be

We're not who we used to be

We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I will ever do

I'm having your baby, it's none of your business

For all the singles out there

I'm in my bed

And you're not here

And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands

Forget what I said

It's not what I meant

And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left

You said you care, and you missed me too

And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you

You're so golden

I don't want to be alone

I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared

Because hearts get broken

She, she lives in daydreams with me

She, she is the first one that I see, and I don't know why

I don't know who she is

We haven't spoke since you went away

Comfortable silence is so overrated

Why won't you ever be the first one to break?

Even my phone misses your call, by the way

