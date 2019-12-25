The Debate
Harry Styles' Songs That Can Be Used As Instagram Captions For Couples And Singles

Music

Recently Harry Styles released his album Fine Line, the most awaited music album of 2019. Read more to know about his songs which are perfect for Instagram post

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
harry styles

Harry Styles released a new album on December 13, 2019. The songs in the album have received an immense response from fans. The lyrics of his latest album and previous album sets different moods for couples and people who are single. Apart from this, people often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post or stories. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Harry Styles' albums which you use as Instagram captions. 

ALSO READ | Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Album Cover Has A Beatles Connection

Harry Styles' lyrics which can be used as Instagram captions

For Couples

We'll be a fine line
We'll be alright

She's an angel
Only angel
She's an angel
My only angel

We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

ALSO READ | Harry Styles: Best Music Videos Of 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer To Play On Loop

I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I will ever do

 I'm having your baby, it's none of your business

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Receives All The Love From Fans For His Newly Released Album

For all the singles out there

I'm in my bed
And you're not here
And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands
Forget what I said
It's not what I meant
And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left

You said you care, and you missed me too
And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you

You're so golden
I don't want to be alone
I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared
Because hearts get broken

ALSO READ | Harry Styles' Much-awaited Album 'Fine Line Is Out'; Fans Cannot Hold Excitement

She, she lives in daydreams with me
She, she is the first one that I see, and I don't know why
I don't know who she is

We haven't spoke since you went away
Comfortable silence is so overrated
Why won't you ever be the first one to break?
Even my phone misses your call, by the way

 

 

