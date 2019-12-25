Harry Styles' Songs That Can Be Used As Instagram Captions For Couples And Singles

Harry Styles released a new album on December 13, 2019. The songs in the album have received an immense response from fans. The lyrics of his latest album and previous album sets different moods for couples and people who are single. Apart from this, people often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post or stories. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Harry Styles' albums which you use as Instagram captions.
We'll be a fine line
We'll be alright
She's an angel
Only angel
She's an angel
My only angel
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
I would walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I will ever do
I'm having your baby, it's none of your business
I'm in my bed
And you're not here
And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands
Forget what I said
It's not what I meant
And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left
You said you care, and you missed me too
And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you
You're so golden
I don't want to be alone
I'm out of my head, and I know that you're scared
Because hearts get broken
She, she lives in daydreams with me
She, she is the first one that I see, and I don't know why
I don't know who she is
We haven't spoke since you went away
Comfortable silence is so overrated
Why won't you ever be the first one to break?
Even my phone misses your call, by the way
