Harry Styles Offered To Look After A Fan's Dog; Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Him

Music

Harry Styles helped a fan to keep an eye on his dog as he goes to collect food from a nearby restaurant. Fans are loving this gesture of Harry Styles. Read more

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
harry styles

Popstar Harry Styles is often regarded by his fanbase to be one of the kindest and helping stars there is. The singer and songwriter has evidently shown his act of kindness over and over as he is seen ensuring the safety of his fans during public events always.

Well now, yet another act of kindness by Harry Styles has come to the public light which is being appreciated by his fans lovingly. 

Also read: Harry Styles releases 'Adore You' video, tops UK charts within hours of release

Harry Styles watched a fan's dog outside a restaurant 

The pop star reportedly saw a man struggling to collect his food from a restaurant because he had a dog along with him which wasn't allowed to enter due to restaurant rules.

The singer then offered to help the stranger by watching his dog while he collects his food from the restaurant. This incident took place on January 17, 2018, at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village, Hollywood.

But the Rory Caroll, the man who Harry Styles helped, only revealed this now in January 2020. Harry Styles' fans are clearly obsessed with this act of his as they are seen dropping sweet comments for the star. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read: Adele shows off transformation and back tattoos while vacationing with Harry Styles; pics

Also read: Harry Styles and Adele leave a generous tip of $2,020 post New Year dinner

Also read: Liam Payne reacts to Harry Styles calling Zayn Malik, 'Ringo'!

Also read: Harry Styles' songs that can be used as Instagram captions for couples and singles

Image Courtesy - Harry Styles Instagram

 

 

Published:
