Harry Styles Offered To Look After A Fan's Dog; Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Him

Popstar Harry Styles is often regarded by his fanbase to be one of the kindest and helping stars there is. The singer and songwriter has evidently shown his act of kindness over and over as he is seen ensuring the safety of his fans during public events always.

Well now, yet another act of kindness by Harry Styles has come to the public light which is being appreciated by his fans lovingly.

Harry Styles watched a fan's dog outside a restaurant

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

The pop star reportedly saw a man struggling to collect his food from a restaurant because he had a dog along with him which wasn't allowed to enter due to restaurant rules.

The singer then offered to help the stranger by watching his dog while he collects his food from the restaurant. This incident took place on January 17, 2018, at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village, Hollywood.

But the Rory Caroll, the man who Harry Styles helped, only revealed this now in January 2020. Harry Styles' fans are clearly obsessed with this act of his as they are seen dropping sweet comments for the star. Check out their reactions below -

stop. this is the cutest thing ever — lilly IS SEEING HARRY🥳🥳 (@lillyloveshazza) January 9, 2020

Thank you for not starting a stampede and giving space between taking and posting. Harry would appreciate that. So glad he was helpful in such a down to earth practical way. — Smile (@Anewleaf27) January 9, 2020

The fact he let you take a pic of him is so cute lmao. — nicole. / fan (@harryvsstyles) January 9, 2020

the most harry thing to do — asma ia (sick) (@michaelsstench) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy - Harry Styles Instagram

