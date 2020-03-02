Harry Styles And James Corden's Funniest Moments On 'The Late Late Show'; Read

Harry Styles is one of the entertaining and popular musicians in Hollywood. He has appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden many times. Not only he has appeared as a guest show but the Fine Line singer has also hosted the show quite a few times. Take a look at some of the funny moments of Harry Styles and James Corden from the show.

Funny Moments of Harry Styles and James Corden

Carpool Karaoke

As per Carpool Karaoke, Harry Styles helps James get to work while both of them sing songs of Harry Styles. The Watermelon Sugar singer has appeared in the Carpool Karaoke with James Corden twice, once with his band One Direction and the second time he came after he released his first solo album, Harry Styles. The video of the singer's Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has crossed over 53 million views on YouTube.

Harry Styles street performance

Before the release of his second studio album, Fine Line, James Corden invited Harry Styles on the show. The host had an idea for Harry Styles and that was to perform on the streets to promote his album Fine Line.

Tattoo Roulette

One Direction appeared on the The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote their album Made in the A.M. During the show, the four band members played a game known as Tattoo Roulette with James.

As per the game, all the four members of the band except James who picked a box that had the word "tattoo" inside had to get a tattoo of the show but if James Corden got the box that had the word "tattoo", he would have to get the tattoo of One Direction.

However, James Corden did not get the box but in fact, Harry Styles got it and he had to get the tattoo of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

