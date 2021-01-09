Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' Dating Rumours Have Left Jason Sudeikis 'broken': Report

Reports of Singer Harry Styles and Hollywood Actress Olivia Wilde dating have been making the rounds on the internet and have left the fans and very surprised. As reported by E!, Olivia's ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis is having a 'much different reaction' and is quite heartbroken over the news of Harry and Olivia dating. The rumours of them dating began after Harry and Olivia were spotted holding hands at a wedding a couple of days ago.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Spotted In Hotel's Bathrobe And Slippers At Manager Jeff's Wedding; See Pics

An 'insider' told E! that Olivia and Harry's romance has been 'going on for a while' and this has broken Jason's heart. It was also reported that Olivia was trying to keep her relationship with the former One Direction member a secret and was 'very careful' about it.

ALSO READ | Are Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Dating? All You Need To Know About The Rumoured Couple

Details about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship

Ever since the rumoured couple has been spotted together at a wedding, netizens have been extremely curious about their relationship. As per People Magazine, Harry and Olivia were 'very affectionate' and also seemed 'quite happy' while interacting with other guests at the wedding. Since then, more pictures of Harry and Olivia have gone viral on the internet, which has further fueled the rumours. Take a look at some of the pictures of Harry and Olivia who were spotted in Santa Barbara, California. They were recently posted on Harry Styles' fan page on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Grooves With Phoebe Waller-Bridge In New Music Video Wearing Matching Outfits

More on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Olivia and Harry are currently working together on a project titled Don't Worry Darling. The project is being directed by the former House star Olivia and stars Watermelon Sugar singer Harry in a lead role. Olivia made her directorial debut with a feature film named Booksmart in 2019 and Harry made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film, Dunkirk.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Fallon Enacts Harry Styles On 'The Tonight Show', Performs 'When Harry Met Phoebe'

Olivia was previously engaged to We're the Millers star Jason Sudeikis and was with him for 7 years before calling off their engagement in November 2020. They share two children, Otis and Daisy, together. Olivia and Jason reportedly began dating in the year 2011 and later got engaged in late 2012.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Criticised By Fox's Raymond Arroyo For Wearing Women's Clothes; Fans Hit Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.