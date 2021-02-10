Did You Know One Direction Once Got Kicked Out Of Hotel Owned By Donald Trump?

One Direction conducted several concerts during their active years and had a very strong global fanbase. However, there were some events where they weren't allowed to have a meet and greet outside the event location. In an interview, singer and former member Niall Horan mentioned that they were kicked out of Donald Trump's hotel because "they wouldn't agree to meet his daughter". Take a look at what happened in the New York hotel owned by Donald Trump.

One Direction kicked out of a hotel for not meeting Donald Trump's daughter

In an interview at The Late Show with James Corden, Niall Horan mentioned that they were forced to leave a hotel because they wouldn't take photographs. James Corden asked them if they had any issues with Donald Trump. Niall mentioned that they stayed in the Central Park hotel which was close to their venue. He also jokingly added that this wasn't the first time that they were kicked out of the hotel.

He said that they were performing at Madison Square Garden. They had made it clear that they would not do any meet and greet as it was a big show. He said that the event was one of the biggest concerts of their life. Trump asked them if they could click a picture with his daughter. He added that they weren't sure which daughter he was talking about. They denied doing so as they thought that she would be chaotic and everyone would come to know their location.

Niall mentioned that if everyone came to know their hotel, it would have made it difficult for the boys to even leave the hotel. Trump realised that One Direction won't just take a picture but not promote his hotel at the same time. He started putting pressure on them and said that he would throw the entire band out.

Since the boys didn't want to sacrifice their privacy and their valuable time before the biggest concert, they decided to leave the hotel. Donald said that they couldn't use the secret door and had to leave from the main gate. Niall added that they couldn't just walk on New York streets as it was ruthless for them. The boys straightaway decided to leave the hotel and book another.

