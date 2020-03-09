Harry Styles' Best Moments From Some Of His Fun Interviews; WATCH

Harry Styles is one of the most successful English singers, songwriter and actor in Hollywood. He has come a long way since his One Direction Days along with Niall Horan. They both were a part of the former band named, One Direction. Also recognized as 1D, One Direction was an English-Irish pop band that was initially formed in London. Harry Styles is currently the only member who has released his sophomore album.

The band, One Direction was created by Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. The team topped the charts with their amazing albums including Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014) and Made in the A.M.(2015). Some of the band's most popular hits include What Makes You Beautiful, Drag Me Down, and Story Of My Life. Harry Styles has given several interviews and mostly with the One direction team and Niall Horan. They used to have a lot of fun when they were together at the interviews. Here are some of the best interview moments of Harry Styles:

This is the One Direction team:

Image courtesy: @harrystyles

Harry Styles' best moments from interviews that will make you fall in love with him-

Harry Styles was at this legendary Mexico interview with One Direction. This was one of his best interviews where he had no idea what to speak and do. If you have time, you should seriously watch this whole interview video, which is wonderfully awesome.

In this interview with One direction, that was held on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harry Styles seems to really have a fun time. This interview is worth-watching among all the Harry Styles interviews. All the moments are heart-touching and the whole selfie video is beautiful. Watch how Harry Styles face lightens up when they talk about children in the interview.

In this One Direction’s interview with the 'Directioner until the End', there was the whole One Direction team. When Harry was asked about his hair having extensions and not being real, Harry just drops the mike and again picks it up and says, that whoever said that is really far from the truth and a liar. Because his hair has no extensions and they are really real and good.

