Harry Styles Fans Trend 'Golden Is Coming' On Twitter Ahead Of Rumoured MV Release

Harry Styles fans cannot keep calm on Twitter about his upcoming music video. The news about Harry Styles’ upcoming Golden music video has been doing rounds on the internet. This music video news has got Harry’s fans excited and they trending ‘GOLDEN IS COMING’ on Twitter.

Harry Styles’ fans trend ‘GOLDEN IS COMING’ on Twitter

Harry Styles has been making news for some time now. The former One Direction star’s sophomore album has been performing well on the Billboard charts since release. The single, Watermelon Sugar has also carved a permanent place for itself on several music charts and is part of many summer song playlists.

But now, Harry Styles is ready to make waves with a new music video. A few days ago, pictures from Harry Styles’ new shoot was leaked. Many fan theories and sources suggest that Harry is shooting the Golden music video. The moment this news leaked fans were ecstatic.

Apart from this pictures, SiriusXFM also tweeted out a snippet of Harry Styles talking about Golden. This tweet and Harry's little voice note added fuel to the rumour of him releasing the Golden music video soon. Take a look at the tweet here.

This rumour about the Golden music video took Twitter by storm today. Many Harry Styles have been trending the hashtag ‘GOLDEN IS COMING’ on Twitter. The hashtag at the time of writing was trending in multiple countries across the globe. Many fans took to Twitter and shared some hilarious memes about the hashtag, while some shared their excitement about the upcoming Golden music video. Take a look at some of these comments here.

Moving on, Harry Styles’ music is not the only thing about him making headlines. Harry has replaced Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling. He will be sharing screen space with Little Women star Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine. According to Deadline’s report, director Olivia Wilde will also be playing a supporting role in the film.

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling is reportedly set in a Utopian Community in the 1950s California desert. The screenplay of the film has been written by Katie Silberman. The film is based on a script written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. This new Olivia Wilde movie will mark Harry Styles’ first major movie role. Before this film, Harry Styles starred in the Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk back in 2017.

