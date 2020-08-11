Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Becomes His First No. 1 At The Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar has helped the singer make his maiden top rank at the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. He is the only second member of the boy band One Direction to achieve this feat. The first one to make it to the top position was former member Zayn Malik with his hit single Pillowtalk which released back in 2016.

Also Read | Harry Styles' Moustache Is 'majestic' For Some And 'hairy' For Others; Twitterati React

Harry Styles tops Billboard Hot 100 for his maiden run

This month’s chart also has The Weeknd’s synthwave, R&B Soul track Blinding Lights at No. 4. 18-year-old Billie Eilish is at No. 6 spot with her track My Future. This marks her third entry to the Billboard top 10. The top ten is a good mix of international artists.

Also Read | When Harry Styles Remembered Caroline Flack With A Gesture At BRIT Awards 2020

Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar becomes the 1,107th No.1 at the Hot 100’s 62-year history. The track released on Erskine/Columbia Records and is fast becoming one of Harry’s best-performing tracks of his solo career. The track is No. 1 sales and No. 2 in airplay. The quirky, pop song wraps a 9-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with over 614% to 63,000 downloads. This was witnessed in the last week until August 6, as per Billboard’s rundown on sales via Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Watermelon Sugar pushes 3-2 on the Radio Songs followed by 8% to 71.7 million impressions by the audience in the last week, ending by August 9, 2020.

Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar had an instant sale on the webstore through physical as well as digital combination until August 6. Harry’s fans could purchase the cassette as well as the vinyl singles which were marked at a price point of $14.98-$15.98 that is ₹1100 to ₹1300 INR. The fans could also enjoy the digital download on the purchase.

This is Harry Styles’ second entry into the Digital Song Sales No. 1. Before this, he stayed on for a week’s duration with the song Sign of the Times that released back in April 2017 on Digital Song Sales No. 1. Followed by the massive feat of Watermelon Sugar, the Behind the scenes of the MV recording as well as Lost Tour Visual clip was also released on August 3. The hashtag #WatermelonSugarDay witnessed a trend on August 3 which fell on the same day as National Watermelon Day in America which was a significant mention throughout the lyrics and the music video.

Also Read | Harry Styles Donates To Help Beirut Explosion Victims, Urges Fans To "give What You Can"

Watch the song that helped Harry Styles top Billboard Hot 100

Also Read | Harry Styles Debuts Brand New Mustache Look While Jogging In Rome; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.