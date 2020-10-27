Harry Styles Invests In An Oak View Group Manchester Project, 'Co-Op Live', Worth £350m

Harry Styles has decided to invest in a new arena in his hometown, Manchester, in collaboration with the Oak View Group. The project is being referred to as Co-op Live and is expected to kick start in November. They gained approval from the authorities in September and are expected to get the arena ready at Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad campus. The pop star is incredibly excited to be a part of the project since Manchester holds a special place in his heart.

Harry Styles invests in Manchester arena

As per a report by Variety, popstar and actor Harry Styles recently announced that he is investing in a £350 million project in Manchester city. The arena construction is being led by Oak View Group, who has worked on various ventures across leading cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, amongst others. According to the report, Harry Styles will work alongside Oak View Group’s UK and International teams on providing a world-class experience to the audience and will be actively involved in the project. Oak View Group’s president said to the portal that they aim at building the world’s best arena with consultation and advice from Harry Styles.

Harry Styles has also been quite elated to be a part of the Co-op Live investment since Manchester was where all of it begun for the star. In an announcement interaction, according to the portal, he said that he is incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with OVG on their Co-op Live plan. He believes Manchester is an incredible city, filled with incredible people and he couldn’t be happier being involved in this project. To him, it feels like being home.

Harry Styles said that he was drawn to this project on every level, from opportunities it provides to contributions it will make in the city. He is also elated that the project will allow even more live music to thrive in Manchester. It, according to him, is a sign that the amazing city continues to grow. The development does not come as a surprise to the audience as Harry Styles' net worth comes up to $75 million according to ES Insider, making him the wealthiest member of One Direction band.

Co-op Live also comes with huge financial plans as it is expected to generate more than £1 million in revenue annually. It will probably create around 1000 employment opportunities once the project is completed. In the developing stage, it is expected to provide job opportunities to around 3500 people in the city.

