Harry Styles Releases Quirky 'Watermelon Sugar' Teaser, Watch Video Here

Former One Direction member turned solo artist Harry Styles has dropped the teaser of his Watermelon Sugar video. Harry Styles fans have been awaiting the release of this music video for months now. The Watermelon Sugar single is from Styles sophomore album Fine Line.

Harry Styles released his highly anticipated album Fine Line back in 2019. The album received a great response right from the moment it dropped. This sophomore album's first single Lights Up managed to even climb several music charts. Harry Styles’ eclectic music shines bright in Fine Line.

After the success of his album Fine Line and its two singles Adore You and Lights Up, Harry Styles is all set to release the third single Watermelon Sugar. Watermelon Sugar is another song that managed to create headlines with its catchy lyrics and music.

Before the Watermelon Sugar video is released Styles has dropped a teaser for this video. The teaser comes right after fans guessed that Styles might drop the music video. In this Watermelon Sugar teaser, the mystery around the music video is maintained.

The teaser starts with a table placed on the beach and waves crashing in the background. The table is decked up with several eatables. The music video teaser remains a steady shot of this table for a long time. But then Harry Styles walks in. Styles’ entry in the teaser completes the missing element in this highly anticipated music video.

But Harry Styles does not walk in empty-handed. He places a plate of watermelon pieces on the table providing a direct reference to the song’s title Watermelon Sugar. The Watermelon Sugar music video is expected to release today May 18, 12 PM ET, and 5 PM UK. Take a look at this Watermelon Sugar teaser here.

But this is not the first time that Harry Styles has managed to create some stir with his music videos or songs. Harry Styles’ album art, music videos, and its teasers, and songs have been creating headlines right from his self-titled debut album. Styles manages to continue his creative legacy through his sophomore album as well. The Lights Up video from this second album also followed a similar style of dropping hints. Styles' dedicated fan base then makes sure to understand these hints and spread the word about any new album related activity.

