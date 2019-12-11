Harry Styles-Liam Payne Album Wars: Who Entertained With The Best Album Of The Year?

Liam Payne recently released his album LP1 which has gained an immense response from fans. The singer also uploaded a picture of a whiteboard where there were short quotes with his album songs on it. Live Forever singer recently performed in Capital Jingle Bell Ball where he met his friend Harry Styles and was really proud to see him perform at the event. However, Harry Styles album is going to release on December 13, 2019, fans have already pre-ordered the album. Let us take a look at the response of Liam Payne's LP1 and Harry Styles' previous and upcoming album.

Harry Styles Vs Liam Payne

Harry Styles' previous album received good reviews from his fans. His songs like Sign Of The Times was his big hit of all time. From his recent album Fine Line, Lights up peaked at the seventeenth spot on the Billboard this year. Apart from this Liam Payne also received an excellent response for his debut album LP1. However, fans said that Harry's previous album had a 90's vibe in it and on the other side Liam's debut album has more of party songs. Meanwhile, Niall Horan's Flicker had mixed reviews, it had a hit song which was Slow Hands and his latest single Nice To Meet Ya is also doing great at the Billboard.

