Liam Payne's Debut Album 'LP1' Becomes A Huge Success; Features Rita Ora, Jonas Blue

Liam Payne's LP1 released on December 6, 2019. It was one of the most awaited albums of all time. The singer has collaborated with many popular artists like Rita Ora, Quavo, J Balvin, Zedd, Jonas Blue, Cheat Codes and more. His former bandmate Louis Tomlinson also shared some love by tweeting about Liam's debut album. Here is the tweet.

MASSIVE shout out to Liam for his debut album out tomorrow. Congrats mate. Cant wait to hear! @LiamPayne — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 5, 2019

Liam Payne also responded to the tweet and hereby posted a picture with Two Of Us singer. The Familiar singer also highlighted the humour present in their expression. Here is the picture of the two.

LP1 Songs

The album is doing really well which proves that fans have been mighty impressed with it. Songs like Strip That Down are also a part of the album. Hips Don't Lie singer also thanked his fans for the success of his album. Here is a list of songs which are there in the album.

1. Stack It Up featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

2. Remember

3. Heart Meet Break

4. Hips Don’t Lie

5. Tell Your Friends

6. Say It All

7. Rude Hours

8. Live Forever featuring Cheat Codes

9. Weekend

10. Both Ways

11. Strip That Down featuring Quavo

12. For You featuring Rita Ora from the movie Fifty Shades Freed

13. Familiar featuring J Balvin

14. Polaroid featuring Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella

15. Get Low featuring Zedd

16. Bedroom Floor

17. All I Want for Christmas

