When Harry Styles Remembers Caroline Flack With A Gesture At BRIT Awards 2020

British TV presenter Caroline Flack died by suicide on February 15. The 40-year-old was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her partner Lewis Burton. As social media was flooded with prayers and emotional tributes for her from friends and fans, ex-Harry Styles chose to stay silent and later made a powerful gesture at the BRIT Awards 2020 on February 18.

As fans and celebrities mourned the loss of Caroline Flack on social media, singer Harry Styles chose to remain silent about it. When he made an appearance at the BRITs on February 18, the singer chose to express his grief by delivering a powerful message. Instead of making a statement with words, Styles chose to wear a black ribbon with his outfit for the night in remembrance of the British presenter.

During his performance, Harry Styles wore a badge close to his heart that read 'treat people with kindness'. It was the same message that Caroline Flack had shared on her social media in last December. Harry's mother who is said to have been close with Flack also penned down an emotional poem dedicated to her.

According to a report by PA Media news agency, Caroline Flack died by suicide just a day after she found out that the prosecutors were choosing to go forward with her case. She had pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting her partner in a late-night incident. London Coroner Mary Hassell said that Flack feared a loss of her career.

Acknowledging that her mental health played an important role, Hassell said that at the point Caroline was aware that she would be 'prosecuted for certainty' and would have to face the media, the public, and the press. She also said that the way Flack case played out in the media was 'incredibly difficult' on her. Caroline Flack was even replaced as the host of Love Island UK just days after her arrest.

As reported by PA, when the Police reached the scene of the alleged assault in December, the British presenter told them that she hit Burton because he cheated on her. They later said that she showed no remorse when she was interviewed. Flack was out on bail and was awaiting her trial in March when she died by suicide.

