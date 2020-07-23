One Direction Returns To Social Media On 10th Anniversary And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

One Direction has returned to social media after a long hiatus. The boy band took to Instagram after almost four years to share a post. At the same time, One Direction also shared a tweet after two years. Read on to know more details:

One Direction returns to social media

Popular boy band, One Direction took to Instagram after four years to share a special post with their fans. In the same, the band hinted that a special something is in store for fans as they complete ten years. The picture was captioned, “Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D” alongside a black and white picture that read “10 years of One Direction”.

Take a look at One Direction’s post here:

One Direction also shared the same post on their Twitter page making it their first tweet in two years. The band shared the same post on their Instagram stories as well. Neither of the members from One Direction posted anything about the anniversary or even hinted at a reunion.

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

The last tweet by One Direction on Twitter was on their eighth anniversary. The band shared a video from their music videos and captioned it as, “Thank you, 1D family, for helping us celebrate #8YearsofOneDirection we hope you enjoyed reliving some of the amazing memories!”. On the other hand, One Direction’s last post on Instagram was about one of their tours in the US back in 2016.

Thank you 1D family for helping us celebrate #8YearsofOneDirection we hope you enjoyed reliving some of the amazing memories! pic.twitter.com/BOVPIHnHWS — One Direction (@onedirection) July 24, 2018

This latest post by One Direction has created massive hype among fans. One fan also commented, “AM I DREAMING.!?” as they were in disbelief. Another fan wrote, “R we all crying rn or is it just me”. Another fan also penned a note for One Direction’s tenth anniversary and wrote, “We always loved one direction still do and will keep doing it till the end. Directioners forever. we preach love and respect towards each one of the boys in this fandom and that is a fact. happy 10 years of ONE DIRECTION. #10YearsOneDirection. #10YearsOf1DMoments”.

we always loved one direction still do and will keep doing it till the end. directioners forever. we preach love and respect towards each one of the boys in this fandom and that is a fact. happy 10 years of ONE DIRECTION#10YearsOneDirection #10YearsOf1DMoments pic.twitter.com/xBuwUxJYEX — Suhana | One-direction stan acc 5/5 (@suhanastans1D) July 22, 2020

Okay can we know who tweeted this? Like .. the boys or someone else? Who? what? Where? When? Why? I HAVE SOOOO MANY QUESTIONS pic.twitter.com/kDD8dWstct — #10yearsofonedirection (@Directi59212324) July 23, 2020

UFFFFFFFFFF...... I'M HAVING GOOSEBUMPS.. I CAN'T BELIEVE... I JUST BROKE DOWN IN FRONT OF MY FAMILY.... UFFF

ONE DIRECTION WORLD DOMINATION#10YearsOf1D — Vane²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ 🐰(on follow limit) 🥺 10 years 1D Day (@fearlessslarry) July 22, 2020

One Direction was first formed back in 2010 in England. The boy band’s members included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. Malik, however, exited the group in 2015. One Direction jumped up the success ladder and went on to become one of the most popular boy bands. The band had its last performance in December 2015 before their hiatus. Since 2010, One Direction has released almost five albums. They have also received several awards including seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, etc. among the rest. With the latest announcement, fans are eagerly anticipating a reunion of the band.

