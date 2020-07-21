Harry Styles Sports A New Look As He Visits A Purveyor In Italy; Check Out The Pic Here

One Direction band member turned solo singer Harry Styles is once again creating headlines with his new look. The Watermelon Sugar singer is now sporting a moustache. These Harry Styles pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

Harry Styles sports new moustache look in Italy

One Direction band member Harry Styles created quite a stir with his sophomore album Fine Line. Styles delivered two chart-topping singles Adore You and Watermelon Sugar from this album. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Harry Stryles had to cancel his world tour to further promote the album.

Hence the singer is now busily quarantining with close friends in Italy. Harry recently stopped by olive oil purveyor, Vila Manodori, and his brand new look from this visit is going viral on social media. The Kiwi crooner is sporting a brand new moustache and his fans cannot seem to get enough of it.

The look was revealed when the Vila Manodori’s official Instagram page uploaded a picture of Harry Styles while he enjoyed their “little gift”. In this picture, Harry Styles is sporting a green and white striped T-shirt, with a pair of blue jeans, and yellow sunglasses. Take a look at Harry Styles’ brand new look here.

Harry Styles' presence in Italy did not come as a surprise to his fans. Back in an interview with a portal in March, Harry revealed that he is planning to learn Italian as he has extra time in quarantine. He also called this entire pandemic situation “very strange” and said that he is safe and self-isolating with his friends. Harry Styles also revealed that he and his friends have been staying safe, listening to music, playing games, and using face masks as part of the “classic quarantine stuff”.

As mentioned earlier, Harry Styles was supposed to go on a tour this year but had to cancel it altogether due to the ongoing pandemic. While stating about the same, he wrote, “This summer we were excited to bring Love On tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from COVID-19, we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer”.

