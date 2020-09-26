Lil Wayne's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Popular Collaborations Based On Lyrics?

Lil Wayne has been one of the major rap influencers over the years for people who are fans of the genre. Despite several shortcomings, Lil Wayne cemented his place in the industry and is a global icon. Over the years, he has been loved by fans and has gone on to be a part of some of the most iconic songs. His collaborations with prominent artists also became the reason for some of his greatest songs to feature on the charts. As the artist celebrates his birthday on September 27, here is a short quiz which you can take to find out if you are the ultimate Lil Wayne fan. Try to guess who Lil Wayne collaborated with based solely on the lyrics of the song.

Lil Wayne's birthday: Trivia quiz based on his collaborations

Man, I'll come down in a couple of days, Okay, you want me up in the cage? Then I'll come out in beast mode, I got this world stuck in the safe, combination is the G code.

Chris Brown

Drake

Dr Dre

Eminem

I see the blood in your eyes, I see the love in disguise, I see the pain hidden in your pride, I see you're not satisfied, And I don’t see nobody else, I see myself I'm looking at the...

Bruno Mars

Eminem

Rick Ross

Drake

Where the real queens at? Shout out Capone and Noreaga. We can shoot it out and see who live to tell the story later. Diamonds in my Rollie face cannot be exfoliated. They think I'm associated, I'm the one that orchestrated.

Lil Pump

G Easy

Drake

Snoop Dogg

Uhh, devoted to destruction. A full dosage of detrimental dysfunction, I'm dying slow but the devil tryna rush me. See, I'm a fool for pain, I'm a dummy.

YMCMB

Fifth Harmony

Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic & Ty Dolla $ign

Others

Ah, I am the beast. Feed me rappers or feed me beats, I'm untamed, I need a leash, I'm insane, I need a shrink, I love brain, I need a leech. Why complain on Easy Street?

Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic & Ty Dolla $ign

YMCMB

Akon, Birdman, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, T.I.

Eminem

Baby I can bless you when you ain't even sneezing, I be at your rescue when you don't even need me, I can have you dreaming when you ain't even sleeping, Mama I can help you get off like the weekend.

Enrique Iglesias

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

John Legend

Now when it comes to styles, I got several. Sharper than the swag or dagger all metal. And my jewels blue and yellow, the type of shit that make 'em call you Carmelo.

Eminem and T Pain

Chris Brown and Adam Levine

JAY-Z, Kanye West & T.I.

Others

My mind shine even when my thoughts seem dark, Pistol on my side, you don't wanna hear that thing talk, Let the king talk, check the price and pay attention, Lil Wayne, that's what they gotta say or mention.

Akon, Birdman, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, T.I.

Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic & Ty Dolla $ign

Drake, Kanye West & Eminem

Others

Answers:

Eminem

Bruno Mars

Drake

Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic & Ty Dolla $ign

Akon, Birdman, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, T.I.

Enrique Iglesias

JAY-Z, Kanye West & T.I.

Drake, Kanye West & Eminem

