Avril Lavigne's Birthday: Check How Well You Know The Canadian Singer-actor With This Quiz

On the occasion of Avril Lavigne's birthday, take this trivia quiz on her if you are her fan. Check out how well you know the Canadian singer-actor here.

On September 27, Canadian singer-actor Avril Lavigne will turn a year older. The singer has had several hits throughout her career. Avril marked her debut back in 2002 with her album Let Go. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Avril Lavigne if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well you know her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Avril Lavigne's birthday quiz

1) Which among the following titles is under Avril Lavigne's belt?

  • Pop Punk Queen
  • Pop Queen
  • Billboard Queen
  • Record breaker

2) What is the name of Avril Lavigne's fashion and accessory line?

  • Eddie Bauer
  • Abbey Dawn
  • Converse
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3) For which from the following animated films, Avril Lavigne lent her voice for a character?

  • Monster House
  • How to train your dragon
  • Over the Hedge
  • A Scanner Darkly

4) Which of the following 2006 releases, marked Avril Lavigne's first on-screen appearance?

  • Wristcutters: A Love Story
  • Madea's Family Reunion
  • Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
  • Fast Food Nation

5) Which single of Avril Lavigne was inspired by her battle with Lyme disease?

  • Head Above Water
  • Under My Skin
  • Goodbye Lullaby
  • The Best Damn Thing
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6) Which from the following was the name of Avril Lavigne's first tour?

  • Best Damn Tour
  • Bonez
  • The Black Star
  • Try to Shut Me Up

7) Finish the lyrics: "Let's talk this over, it's not like we're dead..."

  • You were all the things I thought I knew, and I thought we could be.
  • You've got your dumb friends. I know what they say.
  • You were everything, everything that I wanted
  • Was it something I did? Was it something you said?

8) Avril wrote the theme tune of which cartoon series?

  • Phineas and Ferb
  • Pinky and the Brain
  • Mickey Mouse
  • SpongeBob Squarepants

9) Read the lyric and guess the name of the song: "When the world crashing down when I fall and hit the ground".

  • Alice
  • Everybody hurts
  • My Happy Ending
  • Forgotten

10) Read the lyric and guess the name of the song: "I need you I need you more and more each day".

  • Why
  • Hot
  • Take It
  • Adia

Answer key

  1. Pop Punk Queen

  2. Abbey Dawn

  3. Over the Hedge

  4. Fast Food Nation

  5. Head Above Water

  6. Try to Shut Me Up

  7. Was it something I did? Was it something you said?

  8. SpongeBob Squarepants

  9. Alice

  10. Why

 

 

COMMENT
