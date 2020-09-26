Avril Lavigne's Birthday: Check How Well You Know The Canadian Singer-actor With This Quiz

On September 27, Canadian singer-actor Avril Lavigne will turn a year older. The singer has had several hits throughout her career. Avril marked her debut back in 2002 with her album Let Go. On the occasion of her birthday, take this trivia quiz on Avril Lavigne if you are her ardent fan. Check out how well you know her.

Avril Lavigne's birthday quiz

1) Which among the following titles is under Avril Lavigne's belt?

Pop Punk Queen

Pop Queen

Billboard Queen

Record breaker

2) What is the name of Avril Lavigne's fashion and accessory line?

Eddie Bauer

Abbey Dawn

Converse

Polo Ralph Lauren

3) For which from the following animated films, Avril Lavigne lent her voice for a character?

Monster House

How to train your dragon

Over the Hedge

A Scanner Darkly

4) Which of the following 2006 releases, marked Avril Lavigne's first on-screen appearance?

Wristcutters: A Love Story

Madea's Family Reunion

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Fast Food Nation

5) Which single of Avril Lavigne was inspired by her battle with Lyme disease?

Head Above Water

Under My Skin

Goodbye Lullaby

The Best Damn Thing

6) Which from the following was the name of Avril Lavigne's first tour?

Best Damn Tour

Bonez

The Black Star

Try to Shut Me Up

7) Finish the lyrics: "Let's talk this over, it's not like we're dead..."

You were all the things I thought I knew, and I thought we could be.

You've got your dumb friends. I know what they say.

You were everything, everything that I wanted

Was it something I did? Was it something you said?

8) Avril wrote the theme tune of which cartoon series?

Phineas and Ferb

Pinky and the Brain

Mickey Mouse

SpongeBob Squarepants

9) Read the lyric and guess the name of the song: "When the world crashing down when I fall and hit the ground".

Alice

Everybody hurts

My Happy Ending

Forgotten

10) Read the lyric and guess the name of the song: "I need you I need you more and more each day".

Why

Hot

Take It

Adia

Answer key

Pop Punk Queen Abbey Dawn Over the Hedge Fast Food Nation Head Above Water Try to Shut Me Up Was it something I did? Was it something you said? SpongeBob Squarepants Alice Why

