Himanshi Khurana Checks Out Home Decor Items, Goes Shopping For Her New House; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 participant Himanshi Khurana engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a story through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor shopping for her new house. Take a look at everything that you need to know about Himanshi Khurana’s latest social media story. Check it out:

Himanshi Khurana goes shopping for her new house

Singer-actor Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram and shared a story through her official handle on September 17, 2020, Thursday. It showcases the actor while she is seen shopping for her new house. The actor created a video of her outing. It also features Himanshi Khurana exploring interior decorating items at a store.

Himanshi Khurana created a video of pots, flowers, and other classic interior things to decorate her home. In the description accompanying her Instagram story, the actor wrote, “shopping for the new house”. Check out the actor’s recent content on the social media platform.

Response to Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram story

Soulmate Asimanshi trends on Twitter

Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram story has garnered a positive response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. After a few hours, the actor posted a screenshot of the trending phrase Soulmate AsiManshi on social media. She took to the stories section on Instagram and posted the picture of the same. In the screenshot, the trend in India had garnered more than 39,800 tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

Source: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram story

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's relationship

The Twitter trend appeared after speculations of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s breakup came to the forefront. Rumours started building from sad and heart-broken social media posts by the latter. But none among the duo opened up about it. Amid this, Himanshi Khurana purchased a new house and went shopping for the same. She also posted pictures and videos through her Instagram story section. It featured the actor as she was checking out the interior store for décor items. This created a buzz among her fans and followers.

