Himanshi Khurana Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Song 'Ik No Di Cheez'; Watch

Reality TV star and actor Himanshi Khurana recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her new song, Ik No Di Cheez. The song has been sung by Miss Pooja and was released on YouTube on November 11, 2020. The light-hearted song talks about a girl and her graceful beauty which has the power to captivate anyone effortlessly. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the song and Himanshi’s role in it.

Himanshi Khurana in Miss Pooja's Ik No Di Cheez

Himanshi Khurana recently took to social media to share a short clip from her new light-hearted song, Ik No Di Cheez. In the small segment released, the stunning actor is seen grooving to a few pumping beats with a bunch of well-dressed background dancers. She is seen dressed in a dark green Patiala suit which has light golden work all over. Himanshi Khurana’s luminous smile and unique style stands out in the Ik No Di Cheez video.

In the caption for the post, Himanshi Khurana has mentioned a few details about the song Ik No Di Cheez and its making. She has mentioned that the song is sung by Miss Pooja while the lyrics are by Sukh Kirpalewal. She has also mentioned a list of other people, giving them credits for each element of the song. Have a look at the song on Himanshi Khuranas Instagram here.

The comments section of the post has been flooded with praises for the reality TV star as they love her work in the song. A few people have also spoken about her growing line of work and how it has been taking over slowly and steadily. Have a look at a few comments here.

The song Ik No Di Cheez talks about a stunning woman who has a huge fan-following and is comfortable in her own skin. The song also narrates a parallel love story between a handsome and well-groomed man and Himanshi. The song video ends in a major twist as the core crew, which is seen working on a film throughout the video, is arrested by the police. Have a look at the official video of Ik No Di Cheez here.

