Himanshi Khurana Slays In Her Karva Chauth Look, Asim Comments, "stunning" On The Pics

Himanshi Khurana nailed her Karva Chauth look and Asim Riaz agrees. In her latest Instagram posts, Himanshi Khurana shared her Karva Chauth look and her fans loved the look. But along with these fans, Himanshi’s boyfriend Asim Riaz also dropped a sweet compliment in the comment section. Find out more details about this story below.

Asim Riaz compliments GF Himanshi on her Karva Chauth look

Karva Chauth 2020 celebrations brought in several headlines about celebrities enjoying the festival. Right from Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon, every celebrity chose to celebrate this festival in their own best ways.

In this post, Himanshi Khurana is also decked up in a red and golden suit. Along with her ethnic look, Himanshi has also added some ethnic jewellery to complete the look. Khurana looks every bit ravishing in her Karva Chauth attire. Since Himanshi Khurana has a huge fan following, her Karva Chauth look went viral in no time.

The moment she shared these pictures on Instagram, her fans started pouring in with hundreds of sweet comments. Although one comment in the comment section stood out. Himanshi Khurana’s boyfriend Asim Riaz also commented on the picture. He simply wrote, “You look stunning Himanshi”. Take a look at Asim Riaz’s comment on his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana’s picture here.

But this is not the first time, that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have indulged in PDA on social media. Recently, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. They both shared the same picture of themselves on social media to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at this picture of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana below.

Furthermore, Himanshi Khurana started preparing for Karva Chauth days before the occasion. In an Instagram post, Himanshi shared a video of herself and her friends busy in a mehendi session. This video also went viral in no time. One fan even commented if Himanshi is getting ready for her wedding. Watch this video below and some of the comments it received.

