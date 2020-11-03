Himanshi Khurana Pens Sweet Note For '#Himanshians', Says 'grateful To God'

Himanshi Khurana recently took to Instagram to thank her fans for always supporting her. She also penned a sweet note for her fans expressing how grateful she is for having them in her life. Fans were awestruck by Himanshi’s sweet gesture. Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram post below.

Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram post

In the post, Himanshi was seen dotting a black salwar kameez with her hair perfectly styled. She was seen giving her best smile and wore minimalistic makeup. In the picture, Himanshi was seen holding a cake in her hands that was decorated with roses and two figurines that seemed to be of Himanshi and Asim.

She penned a sweet and thoughtful caption for her fans that read, “Grateful to God he gave me fans like u all…. you all are blessings for me.. Thank you for loving and supporting me in every thick and thin… Love you guys #himanshians #asimanshi.” As soon as Himanshi posted the picture, her fans could not contain their excitement and poured in their love and appreciation for the singer. They bombarded the post with several emoticons of hearts, fire blazes and many others. Some of the fans wrote, “ Prettiest ever”, “very nice mam”, “Laal phool nela phool @iamhimanshikhurana beautiful”. While another fan commented, “We are always there with you in every situation”. Another fan wrote, “We are grateful to have you as our icon. We love you himanshi. Thank you so much for being a really important part of our lives. And we will never stop supporting you beauty #manshilove #manshiheart #himanshians #foreverlove.” Take a look at some of the comments.

#Himanshians react to the sweet gesture

Himanshi Khurana’s photos

Himanshi’s previous picture with Asim Riaz set Instagram on fire. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on a TV reality show and their love story began from thereon. Her previous post escalated curiosity among fans. In the picture, Himanshi was seen dotting black attire while Asim wore a white coat. The duo’s chemistry was quite evident as they were seen holding each other. As soon as the picture was shared, fans showered the post with their love with several comments and reactions. Take a look at the post below.

