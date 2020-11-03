Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Set Instagram On Fire With Their Latest Photo

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story began on a TV reality show and all the conjectures about their dating have been ruling the internet recently. After the couple was spotted together recently at an airport, they also escalated the curiosity of their fans by posting a sizzling picture together. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana both posted the same picture together on their respective Instagram handles. Check it out.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's sizzling photoshoot

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s photos always manage to capture the attention and the hearts of their fans. They both took to their Instagram handle to share this sizzling picture in which they both can be seen posing with intensity. In the picture, Himanshi Khurana can be seen wearing black attire while Asm Riaz can be seen donning a white coat. The duo’s chemistry is quite evident in their picture as they seem to be holding each other with much intensity and desire.

The moment they shared this photo, all their fans took to the comment section to adore them by sending tons of love their way. Many of them lauded Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s photo with heart and fire emojis while others mentioned their bond of love. The fans swamped the entire comment area with adorable emojis to express their love for their favourite couple. Take a look at some of the comments by their fans:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s photos

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s photos are always adored by fans. In this photo, they both can be seen clicking a beautiful selfie while sitting in the car. They shared this picture to promote their music video together and urged their fans to keep watching their video. Asim Riaz can be seen in a white shirt while Himashi Khurana can be seen wearing a stunning blue shirt with unicorn print. The sunshine highlighting their faces makes this selfie even more amazing.

