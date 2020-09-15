Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Is A Heart-warming Tale Of Fidelity

The much-awaited music video of the former Naagin 5 co-stars, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Humko Tum Mil Gaye was dropped on YouTube earlier this morning. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this slow-paced emotional melody is a romantic number which also gives out a strong message. After leaving many impressed with their stint in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, Hina and Dheeraj are seen romancing each other in the music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' review

After unveiling the poster of Humko Tum Mil Gaye song across social media platforms to hike the excitement among fans yesterday, the music video of Hina and Dheeraj's Humko Tum Mil Gaye was released today on YSRLOrignals's YouTube channel. The soulful melody is sung by the young music composer-singer Vishal Mishra, while its harmonies have been composed and arranged by Naresh Sharma, with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri. The music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar as man and wife.

The emotional music video of the slow-paced song showcases how Hina takes the utmost care of her husband (Dheeraj) after he returns home from getting treated for paraplegia (a tyle of paralysis that affects an individual's lower body and both legs). The story of the song revolves around the hardships the couple goes through due to Dheeraj's condition and how Hina tirelessly stands by his side to encourage him for a speedy recovery.

Along with being a soulful romantic number, Humko Tum Mil Gaye also sheds light on a powerful message of fidelity, in marriage. It showcases how Hina's character, in the music video, doesn't let her husband's medical condition affect their relationship but decides to be his pillar of strength instead. Towards the end of the song's music video, Dheeraj's character is shown to recover completely with the help of his wife to join the Indian Airforce.

Watch the full music video of 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' below:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared screen space in the highly-anticipated fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. While Hina essayed the lead role of Nageshwari in Naagin 5, Dheeraj played the antagonist in the show as Cheel Aakesh. However, they were a part of the fantasy show for only three episodes.

