Hina Khan On 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', Says 'team Ensured Every Look Had Something Unique'

Naagin 5 actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar have collaborated together once again for the romantic video Humko Tum Mil Gaye. ‘Putting all speculations to rest’, the announcement of the song was made by Hina on Thursday, September 10 with an endearing post, which sees both the lead actors embracing each other. Now, it has been brought to notice that the looks of Hina Khan in the music video were given special attention by the makers of the video.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Puts All Speculations To Rest; Reveals Her Next Project With Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hina Khan’s look in Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Shot amid the pandemic, Hina’s look, makeup and attires were given utmost importance. Talking about the same, the actor expressed that a normal music video requires a maximum 2-3 outfit changes. However, her upcoming music video wasn’t the same. Speaking about her experiences with Humko Tum Mil Gaye, she said,

Music videos usually require a maximum of 2- 3 outfit changes at the most, but while shooting Humko Tum Mil Gaye we actually had a good 10-12 outfit changes for the entire video. It was not only restricted to my outfits, as each getup had a different hairstyle and different makeup as well, so while it was quite a long process it was great fun! Somehow people are always wanting to know what I wear, how I wear it and what goes behind decoding my looks, so a lot of importance was given to all of them through the video, and the team ensured that every look of mine had something unique and stylish about it!

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Asks Fans "Are U Excited", Shares Snippet From Music Video With Dheeraj

As soon as the news of the music video surfaced online, it has garnered humongous anticipation among fans. Recently, she posted a picture of her and Dheeraj from their latest collaboration. Dressed in an absolutely gorgeous wedding gown, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star smiles brightly, hand-in-hand opposite Dheeraj. Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ| Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar Give Sneak-peek Into 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Song, Fans Pour Love

About 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye'

Directed by Arif Khan, Humko Tum Mil Gaye is all set to release on Tuesday, September 15. Crooned by Vishal Mishra, the music of this upcoming romantic number is composed by Naresh Sharma. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the lead actors to recite their fairy tale love story with the melancholy penned by Sayeed Quadri.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Looks Stunning In A Sparkly Gown, Fans In Love With The Picture; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.