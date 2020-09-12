Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar Give Sneak-peek Into 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Song, Fans Pour Love

On Saturday morning, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar gave a sneak peek into their upcoming music album titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Presented by Naresh Sharma, the song is voiced by Vishal Mishra and the music is given by Naresh Sharma. In the video, while Hina gets decked up as a bride, Dheeraj adores her while doing the same.

The clip also has glimpses of the couple cherishing some lovable moments at home. As the clip comes to an end; the duo, dressed by as bride and groom, dances to the tunes of the song amid the greenery.

Sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, "As promised here’s the sneak-peek of Humko Tum Mil Gaye song." Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared the same clip and asked fans to let him know what they think about the song. More so, the duo also announced the release date. Hina and Dheeraj revealed that Humko Tum Mil Gaye song will be unveiled on September 15, 2020. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sayeed Quadri and the track is helmed by Arif Khan.

As soon as the duo's post was up, fans flooded the comments section with love. On Dheeraj Dhoopar's post, a user wrote, "Superly excited to watch this." On Hina Khan's post, Dheeraj replied, "So looking forward" followed by an awestruck emotion. Adhyayan Suman, Pooja Banerjee, Vikaas Kalantri, and Ariah Agarwal also dropped endearing comments on the post.

Naagin 5 actor Hina Khan broke the big news on September 10, 2020. Khan announced her collaboration with Dheeraj Dhoopar for Humko Tum Mil Gaye song. She wrote, "Resting all speculations to ease, Humko Tum Mil Gaye @dheerajdhoopar #ComingOutSoon." On the work front, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar also collaborated for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The duo appeared in a few opening episodes of the new season, after which, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Malhotra were roped in for the show.

