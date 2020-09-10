Hina Khan Puts All Speculations To Rest; Reveals Her Next Project With Dheeraj Dhoopar

Naagin 5 actor Hina Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to share some exciting news with her fans. The actor revealed that she will be collaborating with Dheeraj Dhoopar for her upcoming project and asked fans to stay tuned. Seeing this post, fans cannot keep calm, as they are truly excited and have flooded the comment section with all things fun and happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared an adorable picture of her and Dheeraj. In the post, Dheeraj can be seen holding Hina and are all smiles as they look into each other’s eyes. Hina can be seen sporting a printed dress along with a braided belt. She completed her look by opting for a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Dheeraj can be seen wearing blue jeans along with a t-shirt.

Along with the post, Hina also penned a sweet leaving fans in anticipation. She wrote, “Resting all speculations to ease, #HumkoTumMilGaye ♥ï¸ @dheerajdhoopar #ComingOutSoon on @vyrloriginals #NareshSharma @vishalmishraofficial @arifkhan09 @poojasinghgujral”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users were left stumped as they did not expect something like this, while some were very happy and also revealed how excited they are. One of the users wrote, “I can’t for this!” while the other one wrote, “OMG, this is amazing #shocked”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Dheeraj Dhoopar Opens Up About Donning The Hat Of A Producer With The Short Film; Read

Also read | Hina Khan Looks Stunning In A Sparkly Gown, Fans In Love With The Picture; See Here

About the song

Looking at the people Hina tagged on the post seems like the song will be sung by Vishal Mishra and the video of the song will be directed by Arfi Khan. The song is also titled as Humko Tum Mil Gaye and seems like it is going to be a romantic one. And this won’t be the first time that the duo will be sharing screen space together. They earlier shared screen space in the much-acclaimed daily soap Naagin 5. Dheeraj also shared the post on his social media handle and revealed that the first look of their upcoming project will be out tomorrow. Fans and viewers can’t wait for their upcoming project to release soon.

Also read | Hina Khan Vs Surbhi Chandna: Whom Do Fans Like More As New 'Naagin' In 'Naagin 5'?

Also read | Interesting Hina Khan GIFs That Are Apt And Can Be Used In Any Situation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.