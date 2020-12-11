Hina Khan's 'Main Aur Tu' MV From 'Wishlist' All About 'living Life To The Fullest'

Hina Khan's new MX Player original movie titled Wishlist released today on the OTT platform. The makers released a new song titled Main Aur Tu featuring Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai. Besides starring Hina Khan and Jitendra, the Wishlist cast also includes Namita Lal, Monica Aggarwal, Neelu Dogra, Dhruvin Sanghvi, and Francois d’Artemare in pivotal roles. The Rahat Kazmi Key-directorial is the story of a couple, who promise to live their life to the fullest after the tragic news. Read on for a full review on the latest song from Hina Khan's movie 'Wishlist'.

Hina Khan & Jitendra Rai's new song 'Main Aur Tu' review

The music video is of about 3 minutes and starts with a glimpse of when the couple find out that Mohit (Jitendra Rai) is suffering from an illness and they are in grief. However then the couple decides to use the time left for doing everything they ever wanted to do. The duo is then seen taking a trip to Europe and visiting the places that they had listed out in their 'wishlist'. The smooth voice of Mohit Pathak perfectly gels well with the scenario and the meaningful time that the couple spends together, by doing everything they wanted to do in their life, but never actually got to do it. The duo can be seen dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in front of a crowd at the famous tourist place, and they also visit the touristy places in Rome, Paris and Switzerland. The lyrics of Main Aur Tu are the key attraction of the song, as the song doesn't feel out of place and is in sync with the story of the film.

The song titled Main Aur Tu is crooned by singers Mohit Pathak & Rutikka Brahmbhatt. The music of the song is composed by Mohit Pathak, while the lyrics credits also go to Mohit Pathak. The song Main Aur Tu is from Hina Khan's new movie called Wishlist, directed by Rahat Kazmi. Take a look at Main Aur Tu full video song.

According to the description by MX Player’s official YouTube handle, the movie Wishlist is a story about a couple from aspiring middle-class families. The movie's official bio reads “Hailing from aspiring middle-class families, Shalini (Hina Khan) and Mohit (Jitendra Rai) are like every other couple; immersed in their work and spending long hours at their offices in the hope of having a brighter future but forgetting what it is to live in the moment and to enjoy each other’s company. Their love story is dealt a tough hand by fate and when struck by heart-breaking news, Mohit and Shalini are brought back together to achieve a long-lost ‘Wishlist’ of forgotten dreams – which they finally decide to live. In the pursuit of living life to the fullest, especially when every moment counts, witness a heart-warming film consisting of many meaningful realizations about love and life.”

