Hina Khan's 'Wishlist' Trailer Out; Shalini And Mohit Revive Their Forgotten Dreams

The trailer of Hina Khan's Wishlist took the internet by storm. The makers of the MX Player dropped it on different digital platforms on December 8, 2020, Tuesday. Featuring Jitendra Rai alongside Khan, it revolves around a couple, who has created a Wishlist. It shows how Shalini and Mohit burn the midnight oil at their respective offices to create a better future. However, the duo forgets to live in the present, before a tragedy strikes. Here is everything you need to know about Hina Khan's Wishlist trailer.

Hina Khan's Wishlist trailer out now

According to the description by MX Player’s official YouTube handle, “Hailing from aspiring middle-class families, Shalini (Hina Khan) and Mohit (Jitendra Rai) are like every other couple; immersed in their work and spending long hours at their offices in the hope of having a brighter future but forgetting what it is to live in the moment and to enjoy each other’s company. Their love story is dealt a tough hand by fate and when struck by heart-breaking news, Mohit and Shalini are brought back together to achieve a long-lost ‘Wishlist’ of forgotten dreams – which they finally decide to live. In the pursuit of living life to the fullest, especially when every moment counts, witness a heart-warming film consisting of many meaningful realizations about love and life.”

Wishlist trailer begins with the couple busy in their career. However, everything changes with a twist, after Mohit gets diagnosed with a third-stage tumour in his spinal cord, leaving him a couple of months to live. Shalini and Mohit express their desire to spend every moment that they missed with each other.

Moreover, the plan and agree to do everything on their Wishlist and stop waiting for the right time. The trailer has a very unique tone to it and promises to be an intriguing drama full of twists and turns. Watch Hina Khan's Wishlist trailer below:

'Wishlist' cast

The Rahat Kazmi Key-directorial is the story of a couple, who promise to live their life to the fullest after the tragic news. The MX Player movie will premiere on December 11, 2020, Friday on the OTT platform. Besides starring Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai, the Wishlist cast also includes Namita Lal, Monica Aggarwal, Neelu Dogra, Dhruvin Sanghvi, and Francois d’Artemare in pivotal roles.

