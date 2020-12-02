Hina Khan Calls Herself A 'boss Lady' While Sharing Glimpses From Maldives Vacay

On December 1, 2020, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying her vacay in the Maldives. The actor jetted off to Maldives two days back. She was joined by her beau Rocky Jaiswal and her parents on her trip. She has been constantly treating her fans by sharing snippets from her vacay.

Hina Khan nails her boss lady look

Also read: Hina Khan Wins Big At The Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020

In the pictures, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star looks very much like a boss lady as she is seen wearing a black outfit with a white hat and a white-bordered glair. Hina wore a minimal make-up and applied nude coloured lipstick. Her hair is styled straight which is kept loose. She can be seen sitting on the swing while posing for the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “#HKonvacay #BossBade @furaveriresort #FuraveriMaldives”. Many of her fans went gaga over the beauty and flooded the comments section. A fan commented, “That’s so amazing pose” with a red heart while another one called her beautiful. A fan page commented, “Mesmerising beauty” with a heart eye face emoticon and a red heart.

In her another recent picture, Hina was seen sitting at the beach wearing an off-shoulder outfit. She pinned a flower in her hair as she kept it loose. Rizwan Bachav dropped fire and Ariah Agarwal dropped several heart eye face emoticons in the comments. Her fans were delighted to see the beautiful picture as they showered love in the comments section.

Also read: Hina Khan's Fans Shower Her With Love, Make A Customised Filter For Her

Two days back, the actor shared a picture of herself posing near a seaplane. She was seen wearing an all-white outfit and black and white sporty shoes. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves with a printed bandana. In the caption, she wrote, “Vibe check: Sun, Sand & Bliss”. Her friends from the industry such as Gauahar Khan, Priyanka Udhwani, Achint Kaur, Rizwan Bachav and Ariah Agarwal complimented the beauty.

Also read: Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Black And White Monochrome Gown At Golds Awards 2020

Hina is providing an hourly update to her fans as she also shared pictures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai, from the flight to the Maldives, and also pictures of her hotel room, the sea, outdoor patio and infinity pool. Fans were delighted to see the posts and as they were quick to like and comment on the posts.

On her work front, Hina will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Lines and will also be featured in Country of Blind and Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie Hacked. However, nothing much in detail has been revealed about the same. She last appeared as a house guest in Bigg Boss and played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus.

Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Also read: Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Exotic Maldives Vacation Photos Will Drive Away Your Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.