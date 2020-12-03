'Beauty Queen' Hina Khan's Bikini Photo From The Maldives Causes A Rage On The Internet

Actor Hina Khan is currently in Maldives with her family. The actor has been sharing some picturesque views of her trip from her stay at Furaveri resort in the Maldives. She recently posted a bikini picture from her trip which received a lot of love from fans. Take a look.

Hina Khan's photos from her latest Maldives trip

Hina Khan's has 10.4 million followers on Instagram who love the various travel pics that she shares with her fans. Apart from the bikini pic that she shot in the Maldives, she has shared many more pictures where fans are praising her effortless boho-chic look, her new hairstyle as well as the beautiful views. Take a look at her latest pic where she is posing in a hot pink bikini amidst the backdrop of crystal clear waters of the Maldives.

She instantly got replies from her friends including Naagin co-actor Adaa Khan, actor Priyanka Udhwani, Mohit Kathuria and Ariah Agarwal as well. Many of her fans also showed their love for her recent beach vibe pic. Here are some of the comments from her fans and friends.

Image credits: Hina Khan Instagram

A few days ago, Hina shared some more pics of her Maldives trip. She has showcased some of her experimental fashion on her current trip as well as her photography skills. Her picture where she is dining out at night on the beach received many appreciation and comments from her fans. Even her hat that says "HK on vacay" received many comments as well. Take a look at some of her recent pics from her trip that she shared two days ago.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked was also seen essaying the role of Gauri Batra in the web series Damaged 2. Hina Khan will be next seen in ZEE5 Original Film titled Unlock. Hina was also seen in the Colors show Naagin 5 this year on television.

