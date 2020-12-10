Hina Khan Shares Monochrome BTS Picture From The Sets Of Her Upcoming Flick 'Wishlist'

On December 9, 2020, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback picture of herself getting decked up for a shoot in her vanity. In the picture, the place tagged is Amden, Switzerland. She shared the ‘behind-the-scenes’ picture while shooting for her upcoming flick Wishlist. Returning home from her Maldives vacation, Hina is currently gearing up to promote her movie Wishlist. The movie is all set to premiere on MX Player on December 11, 2020.

Hina's BTS from the sets of Wishlist

In the throwback picture, Hina can be seen wearing a sweater and woollen mini skirt. There are three more people helping her to get ready for the shoot. She can be seen adjusting something on her sweater while looking towards the window which reflects sunlight on her. The picture is clicked by her beau Rocky Jaiswal. She captioned her picture, “Vanity Diaries! ‘#TeamHK’, ‘#WishList’, ‘#BTS’, ‘#Glamsquad’, pc- @rockyj1 ‘#RoLens”.

According to India Today, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor began shooting for Wishlist the day she left Cannes in the year 2019 which was held in Europe. The trailer of the movie was recently released. The actor shared her movie’s trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, “With great Pride & Joy, I present to you my next film and our (rocky and mine) first venture as producers @hirosfbf ‘#Wishlist’ A film that cherishes the beginnings and ends equally is here to inspire you all. This 11th of December watch our film on @mxplayer Directed by the talented @rahatkazmi My amazing co-star @jraiofficial And other brilliant actors! Congratulations Ro, Rahat, Jeetu and the entire team... Let’s fulfil our ‘#Wishlist’”.

Wishlist revolves around a couple and how they deal with obstacles after one of them gets diagnosed with an incurable disease. The couple decides to cherish each moment of their lives and decides to travel. Jitendra Rai will be seen playing the male lead. Moreover, Hina will be seen playing a workaholic in the movie. Most of the shoot has been taken place in Europe. The movie also marks Hina and her beau Rocky Jaiswal’s first time as producer under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Image Source: A still from Wishlist

