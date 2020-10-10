Hindi Rap Songs That Throw Light On Social Issues That Needs To Be Addressed

Songs have been a medium to express emotions for a long time. Hip Hop and rap culture has been slowly growing in India. There are several artists who touched upon the social issues through their talent and rap songs, which has also garnered praise from listeners. Thus, here is a look at Hindi rap songs that tried to shed light on social issues.

Hindi rap songs that threw light on social issues

Mantoiyat

The song is from the 2018 film Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. It highlights various topics like hypocrisy, corrupt political culture, and more from the mind of Manto. The track is composed, penned and performed by Raftaar. The video also features Nawaz depicting the ideologies of Saadat Hasan Manto. Till now, Mantoiyat has crossed 45 million views on YouTube with more than 1 million likes.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Trivia: Did You Know The Actor Is Friends With Rapper Drake?

Kaisa Mera Desh

At the time of the Commonwealth Games in India, Kr$na as young Prozpekt released Kaisa Mera Desh. It is termed as an “anti-corruption anthem” and aims to highlight the political ignorance of the government authorities. The artist vents out his frustration on how the lower class is suffering from monetary issues, while the government does not provide much support.

Also Read | Lil Wayne's Net Worth: Apart From His Songs, Here's How The Rapper Earns His Millions

#NORAPE

Emiway has become one of the well-known artists from underground hip-hop. He dropped a track titled #NORAPE. The rapper expresses how women and their family members are afraid of the current situation in the country. He demanded a new and strong law against people who commit such heinous crimes. #NORAPE has music from Deepak Poojari. The song has more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | What Happened To KingFace? Here's What That Lead To The Rapper's Death

Naari

Iqlipse Noca and Shlok dropped Naari song as a tribute to women who work relentlessly. It depicts how women are harassed by society, Through the lyrics, the song promotes women rights and sends out a message to respect and support women. The video, directed by Nishant Jha, features seven ladies. Naari track lyrics are written by Shlok from music by Ruhell. It has 1 million+ views on YouTube.

Also Read | Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Azaadi

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has several chartbuster songs. Among them is Azaadi, which depicts the corrupt political and business system, demanding freedom from them. The track is performed by Divine and Dub Sharma. The duo wrote, composed and sung the song.Azaadi has surpassed 50 million views on YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.