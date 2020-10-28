Hip Hop Artist Nimit Saxena Aka Nimbo Drops Another 'Lit' Song With 'One Of A Kind'

Nimit Saxena AKA Nimbo has emerged to become one of the rising stars of hip-hop. The Indian-American Hip hop artist has impressively represented the Indian community in an industry that is constantly evolving. Whereas, people who are constantly on the lookout to find new music can undoubtedly lean on Nimbo's songs in order to attain a new taste in the genre of hip hop itself. Now, Nimbo has dropped a new single titled One of a Kind which is currently making major waves in the music industry.

Nimbo's One of a Kind

In his latest track, Nimbo can be seen embracing the flexibility and versatility of the genre of hip hop. However, the artist has not forgotten his Indian roots and can also be seen experimenting with different sounds from the folklore of the country. While mainstream hip hop is opening to become more inclusive, just like pop culture in general, Nimbo's music is also being embraced by the mainstream music scene.

One of a Kind has recently released, thus judging the song's performance in the charts is not viable for an up and coming artist like Nimbo. However, his previous track Blizzard had received over 15 thousand streams on Spotify. It is not every day that the general music enthusiasts come across an artist who can bind the tempo and melody together to bring upon a variation in the hip hop scene. As seen earlier with many artists in the mainstream, they enjoy being in their zone and curate music which fits their brand of persona, however, Nimbo is still upcoming which allows him to experiment with punchy beats which are coupled with foot-tapping lyrics, making it a truly 'One of a Kind' experience for the listener.

Another concern with new artists is the quality of the sound they put out with each and every track. However, Nimbo breaks the barrier and presents a sonic experience which is drool-worthy with his music and vocals, Nimbo definitely has something new to offer with each track which makes him an artist to look out for as he grows with his music through the years.

