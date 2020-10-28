Harry Styles Supports Joe Biden During US Elections; Asks Fans To 'vote With Kindness'

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate for the upcoming US elections with his reforms to build on the Obama legacy and unite the nation in a challenging time seems to have won many celebrities and the hearts of citizens. Among the many celebrities, Harry Styles supported Joe Biden and urged his fans to "vote with kindness" during the US election.

Sign of Times singer Harry Styles believes that the POTUS should treat people with kindness, and the singer took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to reveal the same. He went on to share an ad for the candidate he thinks would do that. Sharing Joe Biden’s one-minute campaign ad, Harry Styles penned a note about his support for Biden. He tweeted, "If I could vote in America, I'd vote with kindness". Take a look at his tweet below.

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

About Joe Biden’s campaign ad

The ad is a series of short clips of several people from all over America meeting Joe Biden. He meets and greets people of all ages and ethnicities. The ad first aired during Saturday's World Series game.

Brad Pitt narrates in the advertisement that America is a place for everyone. He goes on to say that the Americans are searching for someone who knows their hopes, their dreams and pain. He also says that people are searching for someone who can govern for those who have voted for him and even those who have not.

In the 2020 US Presidential elections, Americans will vote for their 46th president. US Election 2020 has seen difficult campaigns on both sides - Republican and Democratic, with Donald Trump representing the former and Joe Biden representing the latter. Voting for the same pre-election has now begun.

About Harry Styles

Harry Styles' songs like Watermelon Sugar, Lights up, Fallin, Kiwi and Adore have garnered him a huge fan following from all over the world. His song Watermelon Sugar has gone on to receive over 2 million views within a few months of its release. The singer has also penned many songs for his ex-band, One Direction, such as Change Your Ticket, Everything About You, Last First Kiss, Back for You, and many more. Harry Styles unveiled the music video for his song Golden on October 26, 2020, and viewers were left swooning over the appearance of the singer in the music video.

