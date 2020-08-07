HipHop Tamizha's First Single 'Net Ah Thorandha' From 'Naa Oru Alien' Album Goes Viral

On Thursday evening, August 6, the Chennai-based musical duo Hiphop Tamizha marked its comeback after eight years with an independent album. Hiphop Tamizha dropped the first single, Net Ah Thorandha, from their album titled Naa Oru Alien. Within a few hours of its release, the song managed to grab the attention of fans and took the internet by storm. The comment section of the song, uploaded on the YouTube channel Think Music, was flooded with praise and appreciation.

READ | Ananth Ram’s 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu' First Look Poster Unveiled, See Here

Fans love Hiphop Tamizha's first single Net Ah Thorandha

READ | Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi’s Most-loved Films By Fans; From ‘Friends’ To ‘Meesaya Murukku'

READ | 'Naan Sirithal': Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Tamil Film Ahead Of Its Release

Hiphop Tamizha's new song

Talking about Hiphop Tamizha's new song, it has garnered more than 434k views with 74k likes on YouTube. The song has picturised all the current tragedies the human race is facing. The three-minute-forty-second long animated video explained the online negativity, COVID-19 outbreak, and racism, among many others, from an alien's perspective. Hiphop Tamizha's Adhi attempted to spread love and care through the single. The rest five singles from Naa Oru Alien album are expected to release by August 15.

READ | Anurag Kashyap Makes His Tamil Debut With 'Imaikkaa Nodigal'

Hiphop Tamizha duo details

The musical duo consists of Adhithya "Adhi" Venkatapathy and R. Jeeva. They are also credited with being the pioneers of Tamil hip hop in India. The duo released their debut album Hip Hop Tamizhan, in 2012, which was also India's first Tamil hip hop album. However, after the success of their debut album, they moved to compose music for films.

Hiphop Tamizha's work front

Apart from the upcoming album, Adhi is quite active on social media. In June, he shared a picture of himself with the frontline workers, who are instrumental in the fight against the global pandemic. In the caption, he revealed that his team has documented their life in these times of despair and is coming up with something interesting soon.

Earlier, Adhi and his team had directed Tamizhi that narrated the history of the ancient language, Tamil. Reportedly, Adhi is also working on the pre-production work of his upcoming directorial venture. Talking about his previous film, Naan Sirithaal, it failed to create an impact with the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.