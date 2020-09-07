Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar Recreate 'Manali Trance' In Latest Instagram Post; Watch

Indian rapper Honey Singh and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar joined again on social media, but this time for a social media post. The two artists who have released their new singles in the month of August were seen hanging out together recently. Check out the latest post by Honey Singh featuring Neha Kakkar.

Honey Singh & Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram post together

Honey Singh is considered as one of the widely popular rappers and singers. He is known for his album songs as well as for the work in Bollywood movies too. Singer Neha Kakkar is known for giving many hits during a span of 10 years now. The star artists in the Hindi music industry are known to have collaborated together in many songs in the past, including the song Manali Trance. Recently, Honey Singh shared an Instagram post where both he and Neha could be seen grooving and lip-synching to the song Manali Trance from The Shaukeens.

The original Manali Trance music video is from the Abhisehke Verma movie called The Shaukeens. The film was released in 2014 and featured Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, and Lisa Haydon in the lead roles. The film also saw Akshay Kumar in a supporting role. The song is sung by Lil Golu and Neha Kakkar while it is composed by the famous Indian rapper Honey Singh. The lyrics of the song are credited to Sahil Kaushal. Here is the original video for Manali Trance from the comedy movie The Shaukeens (2014).

Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar on the work front

On the work front, Neha Kakkar recently collaborated with Parmish Verma for the song Diamond Da Challa. The music video of the song was released on August 26. Diamond Da Challa is the first duet song by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The music for Diamond Da Challa is upbeat and energetic, making it a perfect dance song that anyone can groove to.

While Honey Singh also released his latest track titled Billo Tu Agg. The song is sung by Singhsta and features Yo Yo Honey Singh in the music video as well. The peppy track gained over 2 crore views in just four days of its release. This song released on August 16, 2020. The lyrics of this song are written by Singhsta and Yo Yo Honey Singh himself.

