Neha Kakkar's Fans Are In Love With Her Nose Pin In Latest Song, 'Diamond Da Chhalla'

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma have released a new Punjabi number to groove to. The song is full of colours and energy and already has fans hooked to it. Apart from the song, another that caught Neha Kakkar's fans' attention was an accessory that the singer wore in the music video. Read on:

Neha Kakkar's Diamond da Chhalla

Neha Kakkar uploaded this video as she jammed to the song and captioned it as, 'Laido Challaaaaa Plzzzz ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ™ˆ #DiamondDaChalla @vickysandhumusic @iamrajatnagpal @shadabrayeen ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼'. Her fans couldn't stop talking about how much they love the song and appreciated the singer. But a few of them complimented a particular accessory and that is her nose pin, which the singer has sported in the music video of Diamond Da Challa. Here are the fan reactions.

Fans love Neha Kakkar's nose pin:

About Diamond Da Challa

Diamond Da Chhalla depicts the heart-warming chemistry between Kakkar and Verma. It is a video full of colours and energy as it is themed around the festival of Holi. The music video has been trending and fans of both the singers have been praising them on social media.

Diamond Da Challa is the first duet that singers Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma have done together. The music of the song will have you grooving to it quickly as it is energetic and upbeat, making it a perfect dance number. Directed by Gurinder Bawa, the song also stars the singers in the two main lead roles. The music of the video is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics were penned down by Vicky Sandhu.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar kept her fans entertained by releasing songs even during the lockdown. The last song she featured in was Bheegi Bheegi, alongside her brother Tony Kakkar who was also the lyricist of the song. Whereas, Parmish Verma last appeared in the movie Jinde Meriye. He is also going to feature in the upcoming Punjabi film Shudai, the filming of which was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

