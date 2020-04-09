Honey Singh Coming Back With Bilingual Song 'Moscow Suka' After Success Of 'Loca'

Rapper Honey Singh recently announced that his next single, Moscow Suka, is all set to release on April 12, 2020. The song is expected to be bilingual with a portion being sung by a Russian singer. In the past, bilingual songs from Honey Singh have been chartbusters as they were also used in various Bollywood films.

Honey Singh’s new song to come out on April 12

Honey Singh recently tweeted about his upcoming song, Moscow Suka, along with the release date which is April 12. He posted a poster of the upcoming song where he can be seen sitting on a luxurious sofa with a fur jacket and a pair of black shades. He has revealed in the poster that the song will also feature fan-favourite Neha Kakkar. The upcoming rap song, Moscow Suka, will have a portion in the Russian language which will be sung by Ekaterina Sizova. Have a look at the tweet put up on Honey Singh’s official handle here.

Honey Singh had released a new song, Loca, on March 2, 2020, which had taken his fans by surprise. The song did well with the audience as people could be seen widely appreciating the tuning of the song. His fans can be seen expressing their delight over the comeback of the artist in the comments section of the YouTube video. Have a look at the song here.

Guru Randhawa’s wish for Honey Singh

Guru Randhawa recently wished Honey Singh luck on the launch of his new song, Moscow Suka. He has also asked his followers to support his pal. Have a look at the tweet put up by the Punjabi singer here.

Share and support @asliyoyo Paji's new cover for the upcoming release #moscowsuka ft. @iAmNehaKakkar

12th April 🔥🔥

12th April 🔥🔥

Best wishes paji pic.twitter.com/fe0pTqX43s — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) April 8, 2020

