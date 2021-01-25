'Saiyaan Ji' Teaser 2 Ft. Nushratt, Neha Kakkar And Honey Singh Out; Fans React

Bhushan Kumar is all set to release his upcoming music video that involves one of the top Bollywood actors along with two of the most sensational music artists. As the teaser of the music video was recently released, it gave a glimpse of what was coming over in a few days. Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for the song while it features Honey Singh as well as the famous Bollywood star, Nushrratt Bharuccha. Let’s take a look at what the teaser is all about.

Bhushan Kumar’s Saiyaan Ji Teaser 2 review

Saiyaan Ji Teaser 2 was recently released on January 24, 2021, with a bang as the song is quite upbeat. The music video begins with several glimpses of a kingdom, such as soldiers, throne etc, while in the next shot, Honey Singh can be seen sitting on the throne with a few girls dancing around him with ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’ flashing on the screen. Saiyaan Ji Teaser 2 also depicts Nushrratt Bharuccha in the video wearing a shimmering blue coloured dress and slaying it with her stunning and bold make-up.

Later, in Saiyaan Ji Teaser2, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen in a sizzling multi-coloured floral attire and showcasing her amazing dancing skills with a couple of dancers around her. Honey Singh can then be seen in glittering blue-coloured nightwear alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Bhushan Kumar’s Saiyaan Ji Teaser2 is promising enough to keep the audience eagerly waiting for January 27, 2021, for its release. Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar have collaborated for a variety of successful music videos in the past and the audience has always loved their creation. The duo has also collaborated for a couple of Bollywood movies and as they release the teaser of their latest music video, they have managed to assure their fans that this song would light up their parties too.

Bhushan Kumar’s Saiyaan Ji has been penned by Honey Singh, Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala & produced by Honey Singh. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is already becoming a buzz on the internet with tons of their fans expressing their excitement towards the song. As the teaser has reached more than 34 lakhs views in one day, let’s have a look at how the audience reacted to Saiyaan Ji Teaser2.

